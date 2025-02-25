Quinton Byfield News: Dazzles in playmaking role

Byfield recorded four assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights. He also notched four PIM, three shots on goal, one hit, one blocked shot and a plus-4 rating.

Byfield recorded his third multi-point game over his last six appearances, but this was an outing the 22-year-old will never forget since he notched a new career-high mark for assists in a single game. Setting up teammates hasn't been an issue for Byfield this season, though, as he has 22 helpers across 55 games. He also has 11 goals on the campaign.