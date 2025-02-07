Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quinton Byfield headshot

Quinton Byfield News: Deals helper in shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Byfield notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Stars.

Byfield has opened February with six helpers over three contests. He set up an Alex Laferriere tally in the second period, which gave the Kings a 3-2 lead. Byfield has eight points over his last seven outings, and he was only held off the scoresheet in the two games in that span when the Kings were shut out. He's now at 11 goals, 18 helpers, 98 shots on net, 45 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 52 appearances.

Quinton Byfield
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now