Quinton Byfield News: Dishes two assists in big win

Byfield notched two assists, including one on the power play, and four shots on goal in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Sharks.

Byfield helped out on a Phillip Danault goal in the first period and the first of two tallies by Warren Foegele in the middle frame. This was Byfield's third multi-point effort in six games, but he went scoreless in the other three. The 22-year-old center is up to 46 points (19 goals, 27 helpers), 142 shots on net, 71 hits, 38 PIM and a plus-14 rating over 73 outings this season. He's a little behind his 55-point breakout from 2023-24, but he's still doing well for a young middle-six center.