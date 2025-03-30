Fantasy Hockey
Quinton Byfield headshot

Quinton Byfield News: Dishes two assists in big win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Byfield notched two assists, including one on the power play, and four shots on goal in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Sharks.

Byfield helped out on a Phillip Danault goal in the first period and the first of two tallies by Warren Foegele in the middle frame. This was Byfield's third multi-point effort in six games, but he went scoreless in the other three. The 22-year-old center is up to 46 points (19 goals, 27 helpers), 142 shots on net, 71 hits, 38 PIM and a plus-14 rating over 73 outings this season. He's a little behind his 55-point breakout from 2023-24, but he's still doing well for a young middle-six center.

Quinton Byfield
Los Angeles Kings
