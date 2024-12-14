Quinton Byfield News: Earns two points Saturday
Byfield notched a goal and one assist in a 5-1 win over the Rangers on Saturday.
Byfield set up Warren Foegele's eighth goal of 2024-25 in the first period. The 22-year-old Byfield ended his eight-game goalless slump in the second stanza. Byfield went 15 appearances without a multi-point effort going into Saturday's matchup. He has four goals and nine helpers across 30 outings this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now