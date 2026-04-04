Quinton Byfield News: Eleven points in last 10 games
Byfield bagged two goals, including the winner, in a 7-6 overtime victory over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
Byfield finished a 3-on-2 break after William Nylander got caught deep in the Kings' zone after he missed on a breakaway. Byfield has reached the 20-goal mark in three consecutive seasons. He didn't take the big step forward that many predicted for him this season, but he has heated up down the stretch, earning 11 points, including seven goals, in his last 10 games.
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