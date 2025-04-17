Quinton Byfield News: Expected to play Thursday

Byfield (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup versus Calgary on Thursday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Byfield sat out Tuesday against the Kraken after he was injured Monday by Edmonton's Darnell Nurse via a series of cross-checks. Byfield had four goals and three assists in four games before he was hurt, giving the 22-year-old 23 goals and 54 points in 80 games in 2024-25.