Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quinton Byfield headshot

Quinton Byfield News: Expected to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Byfield (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup versus Calgary on Thursday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Byfield sat out Tuesday against the Kraken after he was injured Monday by Edmonton's Darnell Nurse via a series of cross-checks. Byfield had four goals and three assists in four games before he was hurt, giving the 22-year-old 23 goals and 54 points in 80 games in 2024-25.

Quinton Byfield
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now