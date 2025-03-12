Quinton Byfield News: Finds twine shorthanded

Byfield scored a shorthanded goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Byfield's goal streak is up to four games after he put away the first shorthanded goal and point of his career. His tally stretched the Kings' lead to 3-1 at 14:00 of the second period. The 22-year-old has put on a good surge in the second half of the campaign and is now at 15 goals, 38 points, 123 shots on net, 64 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-9 rating across 63 appearances.