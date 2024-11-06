Quinton Byfield News: First multi-point effort of 2024-25

Byfield notched a goal and an assist, as well as five shots, a hit and a plus-two rating, in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

This was Byfield's best performance of the season by a wide margin, as he made his presence felt late in the third period by scoring his first goal of the campaign. The 22-year-old has seven points this season, and while this outing will probably act as a confidence-booster for him, he's not producing enough to warrant fantasy consideration as a waiver addition in most formats.