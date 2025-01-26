Quinton Byfield News: Forces overtime Saturday

Byfield scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Byfield picked a good time to end an eight-game goal drought, tying the contest at 2-2 with 1:05 left in the third period. He had just one assist during his scoring slump, though he's continued to see ample playing time in a top-six role. Byfield is up to 10 goals, 22 points, 87 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-2 rating over 46 outings.