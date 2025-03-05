Quinton Byfield News: Lights lamp Wednesday

Byfield scored a goal on four shots and added five hits in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blues.

Byfield ended his 12-game goal drought with a quick response to Jake Neighbours' opening tally late in the first period. During that span, Byfield still managed 11 assists, though nine of them came in a trio of multi-assist efforts. The 22-year-old center is up to 12 goals, 35 points, 117 shots on net, 58 hits and a plus-7 rating across 60 appearances. It hasn't come easy at times for Byfield this season, but he's shown perseverance and is playing at a high level in the second half, so the stats should eventually follow the process.