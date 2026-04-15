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Quinton Byfield News: Matches career high in goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Byfield scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and logged two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Byfield tied the game at 1-1 in the first period and added an assist on an Alex Laferriere go-ahead goal in the second. With five goals and a helper over his last six outings, Byfield continues to impress late in the season. He's at 23 goals -- matching his career high from last year -- and 48 points over 78 appearances this season. He's added 178 shots on net, 66 hits, 43 blocked shots, 46 PIM and a minus-2 rating. Another multi-point effort would get Byfield to the 50-point mark for the third year in a row, assuming he suits up Thursday versus the Flames.

Quinton Byfield
Los Angeles Kings
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