Quinton Byfield News: Nets lone goal in overtime win

Byfield scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 1-0 overtime win over the Predators.

Byfield extended his goal streak to six games, but he left it on the line late. The 22-year-old tallied at 3:20 of overtime to break up Justus Annunen's shutout bid. Byfield has taken 13 shots during his scoring binge, so his current pace is way too high to be sustainable. Still, it's helped him overcome a sluggish start to the campaign -- he's now at 17 goals, 40 points, 126 shots on net, 66 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 65 appearances.