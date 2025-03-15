Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quinton Byfield headshot

Quinton Byfield News: Nets lone goal in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Byfield scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 1-0 overtime win over the Predators.

Byfield extended his goal streak to six games, but he left it on the line late. The 22-year-old tallied at 3:20 of overtime to break up Justus Annunen's shutout bid. Byfield has taken 13 shots during his scoring binge, so his current pace is way too high to be sustainable. Still, it's helped him overcome a sluggish start to the campaign -- he's now at 17 goals, 40 points, 126 shots on net, 66 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 65 appearances.

Quinton Byfield
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now