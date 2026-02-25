Quinton Byfield News: Nets two goals in loss
Byfield scored twice on four shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights.
Byfield had a power-play goal in the first period and added an even-strength tally in the third. The 23-year-old four goals over his last five games, so he may be setting himself up for a strong end to the regular season. He's at 13 goals, 32 points, 119 shots on net, 42 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating across 56 appearances so far.
