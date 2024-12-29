Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quinton Byfield headshot

Quinton Byfield News: OT hero Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Byfield scored two goals, one the overtime winner, and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Oilers.

The 22-year-old opened and closed the scoring for the Kings on the afternoon while helping to set up a Warren Foegele tally in between. The three points were a season high for Byfield, who appears to be catching fire -- over the last six games, he's racked up five goals and seven points.

Quinton Byfield
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now