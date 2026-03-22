Quinton Byfield News: Picks up pair of points
Byfield scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Mammoth.
Byfield was part of a pair of quick responses to Lawson Crouse goals in the first period. He set up Alex Laferriere on the Kings' first goal, and Byfield got the second one unassisted in the middle of the frame. The 23-year-old Byfield has two goals and three assists over his last four outings, giving him 15 goals, 38 points, 145 shots on net, 52 hits, 37 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 67 appearances on the year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinton Byfield See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark61 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 973 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 577 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 1598 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 29114 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinton Byfield See More