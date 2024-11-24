Quinton Byfield News: Pots winner on power play
Byfield scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Kraken.
The 22-year-old rifled home a one-timer from a sharp angle early in the second period, giving the Kings a 2-0 lead. Byfield struggled out of the gates, perhaps feeling the weight of expectations after signing a five-year contract extension in July, but all three of his goals on the season have come in the last eight games.
