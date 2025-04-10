Quinton Byfield News: Power-play goal, assist in win

Byfield scored a power-play goal, dished an assist and added two hits in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Byfield scored for the second game in a row and has earned six points over his last six contests. The 22-year-old's late surge has him up to 21 goals and 50 points through 78 appearances in 2024-25, including 10 goals and 16 points over 21 games since the start of March. He's done all of that from a middle-six role, though he's often picked up extra minutes while the Kings look to be building in some rest during games for Anze Kopitar. Byfield is a strong contributor for points, shots and hits for the rest of the regular season and into the playoffs.