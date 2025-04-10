Quinton Byfield News: Power-play goal, assist in win
Byfield scored a power-play goal, dished an assist and added two hits in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.
Byfield scored for the second game in a row and has earned six points over his last six contests. The 22-year-old's late surge has him up to 21 goals and 50 points through 78 appearances in 2024-25, including 10 goals and 16 points over 21 games since the start of March. He's done all of that from a middle-six role, though he's often picked up extra minutes while the Kings look to be building in some rest during games for Anze Kopitar. Byfield is a strong contributor for points, shots and hits for the rest of the regular season and into the playoffs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now