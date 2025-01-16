Quinton Byfield News: Registers assist in win

Byfield logged an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Byfield ended a four-game slump when he helped out on a Warren Foegele tally in the third period. The 22-year-old Byfield had a strong second half of December, but his offense has dipped again in January. For the season, he's at 21 points, 79 shots on net, 37 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 42 appearances in a middle-six role.