Quinton Byfield News: Scores early in loss

Byfield scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Byfield opened the scoring just 1:43 into the game. He's starting to pick up the pace -- his two goals this season have come over the last two contests, and he has five points across his last seven outings. The 22-year-old forward is up to eight points, 33 shots on net, 12 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 15 appearances. He's not performing at the level that led to a 20-goal, 55-point regular season in 2023-24, but he's also shooting just 6.1 percent, so there's plenty of room for improvement over time.