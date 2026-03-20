Quinton Byfield headshot

Quinton Byfield News: Scores in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Byfield scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Byfield ended an eight-game goal drought with his tally late in the first period. He was limited to three assists during that stretch, and he also lost two contests due to an upper-body issue. Byfield is now at 14 goals, 36 points, 139 shots on net, 51 hits, 36 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 65 appearances in a top-six role.

Quinton Byfield
Los Angeles Kings
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