Quinton Byfield News: Scores in shootout loss
Byfield scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.
Byfield ended an eight-game goal drought with his tally late in the first period. He was limited to three assists during that stretch, and he also lost two contests due to an upper-body issue. Byfield is now at 14 goals, 36 points, 139 shots on net, 51 hits, 36 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 65 appearances in a top-six role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinton Byfield See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark58 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 970 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 574 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 1595 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 29111 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinton Byfield See More