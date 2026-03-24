Quinton Byfield News: Scores twice in shootout loss
Byfield scored two goals on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flames.
Byfield logged his third multi-point effort in the last five games with this performance. He has four goals and three assists in that span. Late surges aren't unusual for Byfield -- he picked up 12 goals and 20 points after the start of March in the 2024-25 regular season. This year's push has started a little later, but it makes the 23-year-old an interesting option for fantasy managers in need of a boost. He's now at 17 goals, 40 points, 148 shots on net, 53 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 68 appearances this season.
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