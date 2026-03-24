Quinton Byfield headshot

Quinton Byfield News: Scores twice in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Byfield scored two goals on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flames.

Byfield logged his third multi-point effort in the last five games with this performance. He has four goals and three assists in that span. Late surges aren't unusual for Byfield -- he picked up 12 goals and 20 points after the start of March in the 2024-25 regular season. This year's push has started a little later, but it makes the 23-year-old an interesting option for fantasy managers in need of a boost. He's now at 17 goals, 40 points, 148 shots on net, 53 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 68 appearances this season.

Quinton Byfield
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinton Byfield See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinton Byfield See More
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
NHL
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
Author Image
Jan Levine
62 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
Author Image
Michael Finewax
74 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
78 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 15
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 15
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
99 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 29
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
115 days ago