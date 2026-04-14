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Quinton Byfield News: Scores twice vs. Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 11:15am

Byfield scored two goals on eight shots and posted a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Byfield scored the Kings' first two goals -- both were unassisted tallies during the first period. The 23-year-old isn't much of a reliable scoring threat on a regular basis, but he's ending the season on a strong note with four goals over his last five appearances. He's also attempted multiple shots in 10 of his last 12 games, and with that volume, the uptick in scoring numbers isn't all that surprising. Byfield has eight goals and a 22.2 shooting percentage in that 12-game stretch.

Quinton Byfield
Los Angeles Kings
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