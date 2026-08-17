Quinton Byfield News: Set for larger role in 2026-27 campaign

Byfield is slated to take on a larger role during the 2026-27 campaign following Anze Kopitar's retirement, Ryan Lambert of The Hockey News reports.

Kopitar had indicated last season that the 2025-26 campaign would be his last in the NHL, and his official retirement earlier in the offseason puts Byfield squarely in line to operate as the Kings' top-line center for the start of the 2026-27 season. Byfield narrowly missed out on his third consecutive 50-point season last year, recording 24 goals, 25 assists, 66 hits, 46 PIM and 44 blocked shots while averaging a career-high 20:01 of ice time across 79 regular-season appearances. The 2020 No. 2 overall pick has shown some promise early in his career, and he should have plenty of opportunities to take another step this season.