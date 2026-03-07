Quinton Byfield News: Slated to return Saturday
Byfield (upper body) is slated to play Saturday versus Montreal, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.
Byfield has missed the Kings' past two games. He has 13 goals and 33 points in 58 outings in 2025-26. Byfield is projected to serve on the second line alongside Trevor Moore and Alex Laferriere on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinton Byfield See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark45 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 957 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 561 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 1582 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 2998 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinton Byfield See More