Quinton Byfield headshot

Quinton Byfield News: Slated to return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Byfield (upper body) is slated to play Saturday versus Montreal, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Byfield has missed the Kings' past two games. He has 13 goals and 33 points in 58 outings in 2025-26. Byfield is projected to serve on the second line alongside Trevor Moore and Alex Laferriere on Saturday.

Quinton Byfield
Los Angeles Kings
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Quinton Byfield See More
