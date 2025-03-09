Quinton Byfield News: Tallies again in win

Byfield scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Golden Knights.

Byfield has gone from a 12-game goal drought to a three-game goal streak with his latest performance. He put the Kings up 3-0 early in the second period off a feed from Kevin Fiala. Byfield now has 14 goals, 37 points, 122 shots on net, 64 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-8 rating across 62 appearances in a middle-six role this season.