Quinton Byfield headshot

Quinton Byfield News: Tallies lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Byfield scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Byfield's goal gave him five points over the last three games of the regular season. He also set a career high with his 24th tally of the year, though he was unable to reach 50 points for a third straight campaign. The 23-year-old ends the regular season at 49 points, 180 shots on net, 66 hits, 44 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 79 appearances. Byfield has already started to take on significant minutes, a sign that he could be the heir apparent to the top-line center job that the retiring Anze Kopitar will vacate at the end of the Kings' playoff run.

Quinton Byfield
Los Angeles Kings
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