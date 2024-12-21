Fantasy Hockey
Quinton Byfield headshot

Quinton Byfield News: Three goals in last four games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Byfield scored a goal in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators on Saturday.

Byfield has had a quiet season, but things may be turning around. He has three goals in his last four games, and four points in that span. He also has 11 shots. Byfield is an offensive talent, and this run could be a precursor to the next step in his game. Watch carefully -- his value will take a big leap if he can produce at a 50-60 point pace like he did last season.

Quinton Byfield
Los Angeles Kings
