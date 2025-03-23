Quinton Byfield News: Two more points in Sunday's win

Byfield scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Byfield was one of five Kings to earn multiple points in this blowout win. The 22-year-old had four points over the weekend back-to-back against the Hurricanes and the Bruins, and he's up to eight goals and two assists through 12 outings in March. Overall, Byfield has 19 goals, 44 points, 134 shots on net, 69 hits and a plus-14 rating through 69 appearances. After a sluggish start to the year, he's rebounded nicely and should end the campaign with a career high in goals.