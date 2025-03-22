Fantasy Hockey
Quinton Byfield headshot

Quinton Byfield News: Two-point effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Byfield produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 7-2 rout of the Hurricanes.

Every Kings forward got onto the scoresheet in the rout, and Byfield waited until late to get in on the action, potting the team's sixth goal before helping to set up Kevin Fiala for the seventh. It was Byfield's first multi-point performance since Feb. 24, but he's been lighting the lamp with frequency in March -- over the last nine games he has seven goals, but only one helper.

Quinton Byfield
Los Angeles Kings
