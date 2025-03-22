Quinton Byfield News: Two-point effort in win

Byfield produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 7-2 rout of the Hurricanes.

Every Kings forward got onto the scoresheet in the rout, and Byfield waited until late to get in on the action, potting the team's sixth goal before helping to set up Kevin Fiala for the seventh. It was Byfield's first multi-point performance since Feb. 24, but he's been lighting the lamp with frequency in March -- over the last nine games he has seven goals, but only one helper.