Radek Faksa Injury: Closing in on return

Faksa (lower body) won't be an option against the Flames on Tuesday but is nearing a return to action, Brien Rea of Victory+ reports.

Faksa has started skating and is ahead of his initial recovery timeline, which means he should be ready to play again in the regular season. Considering the forward is mired in a 13-game goal drought during which he has registered just one assist, few fantasy managers figure to be impacted by his eventual return.