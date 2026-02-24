Radek Faksa Injury: Moves to IR
Faksa (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Faksa probably won't be available to play against Seattle on Wednesday, but he is eligible to come off the IR list whenever he is healthy. Still, it's unclear when he will return to the lineup after sustaining the injury during the 2026 Winter Olympics. He has contributed two goals, 17 points, 33 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and 75 hits in 56 appearances this season.
