Radek Faksa Injury: Nearing return

Faksa (leg) is closing in on a return and could play in Thursday's home matchup against Anaheim, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

While Faksa won't suit up Tuesday versus the Wild, he appears to be close to full strength after missing 11 of the last 12 games. The 30-year-old was cut by a skate against the Canucks on Dec. 10. Head coach Jim Montgomery said "He's getting close. I wouldn't be surprised if he's a player Thursday. We've got to build him up, just his work rate on the ice again." Alexandre Texier might be a healthy scratch when Faksa is given the green light to return to game action.