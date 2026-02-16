Radek Faksa headshot

Radek Faksa Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Faksa (undisclosed) is questionable for Tuesday's qualification matchup against Denmark at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Faksa sustained the injury near the end of Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to Switzerland. He has contributed two assists through three games at the tournament.

Radek Faksa
Dallas Stars
