Radek Faksa Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Faksa (undisclosed) is questionable for Tuesday's qualification matchup against Denmark at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Faksa sustained the injury near the end of Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to Switzerland. He has contributed two assists through three games at the tournament.
