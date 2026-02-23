Radek Faksa headshot

Radek Faksa Injury: Questionable for Wednesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Faksa (upper body) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against Seattle, Brien Rea of Victory+ reports.

Faksa suffered an upper-body injury while playing for Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, forcing him to miss the team's final two games. While it's not yet clear whether he'll be available against the Kraken, his questionable status suggests that he may not be forced to miss extensive time even if he's sidelined Wednesday.

Radek Faksa
Dallas Stars
