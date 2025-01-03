Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Radek Faksa headshot

Radek Faksa Injury: Remains out of action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 9:11am

Faksa (leg) will not play versus Ottawa on Friday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Faksa will miss his 10th of 11 games since he suffered the injury. Faksa returned for one game Dec. 20, but the worry is that the cut is infected and the Blues want to be sure that he has fully healed. Head coach Jim Montgomery said Friday that he thinks Faksa will return within two weeks. Faksa has two goals and seven points in 30 games this season.

Radek Faksa
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now