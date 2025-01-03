Radek Faksa Injury: Remains out of action

Faksa (leg) will not play versus Ottawa on Friday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Faksa will miss his 10th of 11 games since he suffered the injury. Faksa returned for one game Dec. 20, but the worry is that the cut is infected and the Blues want to be sure that he has fully healed. Head coach Jim Montgomery said Friday that he thinks Faksa will return within two weeks. Faksa has two goals and seven points in 30 games this season.