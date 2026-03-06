Radek Faksa headshot

Radek Faksa Injury: Sustains new injury during rehab

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Faksa sustained a lower-body injury while rehabbing his upper-body injury sustained during the Olympics, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports Friday.

Faksa is now expected to be out until near the end of the regular season. The Stars added Michael Bunting ahead of the trade deadline, but Faksa's ongoing absence should help Oskar Back and Colin Blackwell maintain steady roles in the lineup for a while.

Radek Faksa
Dallas Stars
