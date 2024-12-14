Fantasy Hockey
Radek Faksa

Radek Faksa Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Faksa (groin) won't play Saturday against Dallas, per Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

Faksa will miss his second straight game after being cut by a skate in his groin region versus Vancouver on Tuesday. He has two goals, seven points, 30 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and 46 hits through 29 appearances this season. Alexandre Texier will replace Faksa in Saturday's lineup because Brandon Saad will be a healthy scratch.

Radek Faksa
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
