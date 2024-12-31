Radek Faksa Injury: Unavailable Tuesday

Faksa (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Chicago, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Faksa will miss his fourth straight outing. He has played once over the last nine games after being cut by a skate versus Vancouver on Dec. 10. He has contributed two goals, five assists, 30 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and 47 hits in 30 appearances this season. It's unclear when Faksa will be available to return to the lineup.