Radek Faksa Injury: Won't suit up for Czechia
Faksa (upper body) is not available for Czechia against Denmark in Tuesday's qualification matchup at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Faksa was deemed questionable Monday after sustaining his upper-body injury during Sunday's 4-3 loss to Switzerland. If the Czechs emerge victorious Tuesday, it's a possibility Faksa will battle through his injury and suit up versus the Canadians on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
