Radek Faksa News: Gathers helper in shootout win
Faksa logged an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.
Faksa has three points over his last four games while filling a bottom-six role. That's unusually strong production for the 30-year-old defensive center, so it shouldn't be expected to continue on a regular basis moving forward. He's at five points, 20 shots on net, 36 hits, 11 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 21 outings this season, and he's found the most success alongside Alexei Toropchenko and Nathan Walker.
