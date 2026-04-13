Radek Faksa headshot

Radek Faksa News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Faksa (lower body) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup against Toronto on Monday, per Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.

Following a 23-game absence, Faksa will return to a fourth-line role against the Maple Leafs on Monday. He has chipped in two goals, 17 points, 33 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and 75 hits across 56 appearances this season.

Radek Faksa
Dallas Stars
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