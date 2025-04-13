Radek Faksa News: Lights lamp in shootout loss

Faksa scored a goal and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Faksa ended a seven-game point drought with the tally, which was his first goal since March 16 versus the Ducks. He had two assists over the 12 contests between goals. The 31-year-old center is up to five goals, 15 points, 68 shots on net, 114 hits, 50 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 69 appearances. This is the third-lowest point total of his 10-year career, ahead of only the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign (14 points in 55 games) and his rookie year (12 points in 45 outings).