Radek Faksa

Radek Faksa News: Logs helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Faksa provided an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Faksa ended a 10-game slump with the assist on Alexei Toropchenko's go-ahead goal in the second period. It's not unusual for Faksa to be quiet on offense as a bottom-six center. He has two points, nine shots on net, 19 hits, six blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-3 rating over 13 appearances this season. Expect the 30-year-old's usage to remain heavily defensive throughout the campaign.

Radek Faksa
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
