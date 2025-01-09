Radek Faksa News: Playing Thursday

Faksa (leg) will be in the lineup versus the Ducks on Thursday.

Faksa returns having played in just one of the Blues' last 13 contests due to his leg injury. The forward is currently stuck in a 12-game goal drought dating back to Nov. 16 against the Bruins, having registered just 14 shots over that stretch. With Faksa retaking his spot on the fourth line, Alexandre Texier will be relegated to the press box as a healthy scratch.