Radek Faksa

Radek Faksa News: Pockets helper Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Faksa recorded an assist and two hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over Utah.

Faksa set up an Alexandre Texier goal late in the first period as the Blues' fourth line struck first. With three points over 11 outings since returning from a leg injury, Faksa hasn't done much on offense while filling a bottom-six role. He's up to 10 points, 37 shots on net, 73 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 41 contests overall. His offense is likely too low to help most fantasy managers.

Radek Faksa
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
