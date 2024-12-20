Fantasy Hockey
Radek Faksa headshot

Radek Faksa News: Ready to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Faksa (lower body) is good to play Friday versus Florida, according to Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Faksa, who has two goals and seven points in 29 appearances in 2024-25, missed the Blues' previous five games. He's projected to serve on the fourth line alongside Oskar Sundqvist and Zachary Bolduc. Mathieu Joseph will probably be a healthy scratch due to Faksa's return.

Radek Faksa
St. Louis Blues
