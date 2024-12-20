Radek Faksa News: Ready to return

Faksa (lower body) is good to play Friday versus Florida, according to Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Faksa, who has two goals and seven points in 29 appearances in 2024-25, missed the Blues' previous five games. He's projected to serve on the fourth line alongside Oskar Sundqvist and Zachary Bolduc. Mathieu Joseph will probably be a healthy scratch due to Faksa's return.