Radek Faksa News: Surprise offense from checker

Faksa had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

He redirected a point shot in the first period to put the Blues up 1-0. It was Faksa's second goal of the season, and he has four points (two goals, two assists) in 18 games overall. Faksa is a strong, third-line presence for the Blues, but his offensive contributions are rare. He hasn't delivered 30 points or more since 2018-19 (30).