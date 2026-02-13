Radek Faksa News: Two assists Friday

Faksa recorded two assists, including one on a shorthanded goal, in Czech Republic's 6-3 win over France in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday.

Faksa didn't find the back of the net, but he was involved in two of the team's six goals. He plays a bottom-six role for the Stars, one of the top teams in the NHL, but he might be a bit more involved for the Czech side when they take on Switzerland on Sunday,