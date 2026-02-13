Radek Faksa headshot

Radek Faksa News: Two assists Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2026 at 4:31pm

Faksa recorded two assists, including one on a shorthanded goal, in Czech Republic's 6-3 win over France in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday.

Faksa didn't find the back of the net, but he was involved in two of the team's six goals. He plays a bottom-six role for the Stars, one of the top teams in the NHL, but he might be a bit more involved for the Czech side when they take on Switzerland on Sunday,

Radek Faksa
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Radek Faksa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Radek Faksa See More
NHL Best Bets & Picks for Lightning vs Stars Sunday
NHL
NHL Best Bets & Picks for Lightning vs Stars Sunday
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
26 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
144 days ago
NHL Game 7 Best Bets: Expert Picks & Blues vs. Jets Analysis
NHL
NHL Game 7 Best Bets: Expert Picks & Blues vs. Jets Analysis
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
286 days ago
NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, January 16
NHL
NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, January 16
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
January 16, 2025
NHL Picks Today: Best Bets for NHL Opening Night
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Bets for NHL Opening Night
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
October 8, 2024