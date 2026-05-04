Radko Gudas Injury: Game-time call Monday
Gudas (lower body) could return to the lineup ahead of Game 1 versus Vegas on Monday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.
Gudas has appeared in just two of the Ducks' last 14 games due to injuries, and he could be a healthy scratch even if he's given the all-clear ahead of Game 1. In those appearances, the defenseman failed to register a point while dishing out six hits. Tyson Hinds would be the most likely player dropped from the lineup if Gudas suits up in Game 1.
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