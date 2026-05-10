Radko Gudas headshot

Radko Gudas Injury: Game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Gudas (lower body) will be a game-time decision against Vegas on Sunday in Game 4, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Gudas was on the third pairing during Sunday's morning skate and could replace Drew Helleson (undisclosed) in Sunday's lineup against the Golden Knights. The 35-year-old Gudas had two goals, 13 points, 63 shots on net, 88 blocked shots, 164 hits and 67 PIM across 56 appearances during the 2025-26 regular season.

Radko Gudas
Anaheim Ducks
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